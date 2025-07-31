Alexander Isak sends message to Newcastle teammates amid Liverpool speculation

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle United
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The future of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been the subject of speculation this summer.

The attacker has told the Magpies that he is looking to move away from St. James’ Park this summer in order to take a new challenge in his career.

Eddie Howe and his team have failed to make big moves in the transfer market this summer and that has resulted in Isak looking for a move away from the club. He is upset with the club’s ambition and has decided that he should end his time at Newcastle.

Interest is rising from Liverpool who are looking to sign the Sweden international striker this summer.

Liverpool are ready to add Alexander Isak to their team

After adding attacking players like Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz already this summer, manager Arne Slot now wants to sign Isak and make his attacking firepower even more threatening.

According to journalist Eduardo Burgos, Isak has already told his Newcastle United teammates that the wants to leave the club this summer.

The journalist has also reported that the Magpies are expecting an offer from the Premier League champions soon to sign their star attacker.

“Newcastle awaits Liverpool’s first offer for Alexander Isak,” he wrote on social media platform X.

“It is expected to be above £120million. The player has already informed the club and the dressing room of his desire to leave. Official negotiations between the two entities will open this week.”

More Stories / Latest News
Man United flag
‘No talks ongoing’ – Fabrizio Romano’s update may not go down well with Man United fans
Jorrel Hato and Joshua Zirkzee warming up with the Dutch national team
€43m star given permission to have Chelsea medical as he’s set to sign 7-year deal
Man United given Benjamin Sesko update as they battle Newcastle for his signature

Newcastle United have accepted Isak will leave

Newcastle's Alexander Isak in action
Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in action (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

It is getting clear by every passing day that Isak is moving away from Newcastle and they should now prepare for life without the striker who scored 27 goals for them last season.

They have already started their pursuit of RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko but strong competition from Manchester United may ruin their plans.

Isak will be missed at St. James’ Park but the Magpies should see his potential departure as an opportunity to invest further in the squad and make attacking additions with the funds generated from his sale.

Premier League star goes on strike to force Newcastle move 

More Stories Alexander Isak

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *