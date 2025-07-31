Arsenal ready to accept offer for 28-year-old star after Viktor Gyokeres arrival

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal have made some high profile signings this summer with Mikel Arteta signing Noni Madeuke, Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and others.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League last season and were knocked out of the Champions League at the semifinal stage which made it clear that they lack depth and attacking quality in their squad and that is something the Arsenal manager has addressed in the transfer market this summer.

The focus now may turn towards selling some players so that the North London club could raise funds for more transfer business towards the end of the window.

One of the players who is being linked with a move away from the club is Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus faces uncertain future at Arsenal

With the arrival of Gyokeres, the former Manchester City star has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. He is now the club’s third choice attacker and the Premier League giants may look to offload him this summer.

Mick Brown, a former chief scout and someone who has inside knowledge over transfers has claimed that the Gunners would look to cash in on Jesus if they receive a suitable offer for him.

“Arsenal are going to accept an offer for Jesus if their price is met,” he told Football Insider.

“I think his best days are behind him, but he was still a reliable squad player at Arsenal until now.

“He hasn’t pulled up any trees, but he’s done alright.

“I think the thing for Arsenal has been that they need better than ‘alright’ and that’s why they’ve now gone out and spent all that money on Gyokeres.

“With him and Havertz there, it’s difficult to see where Jesus would fit in their plans.

“I hear there’s interest from a few teams in the Premier League, so that would be a good option.”

Jesus needs a move away to revive his career

Jesus could command considerable interest across the transfer market, particularly if a loan move materializes that covers part of his substantial salary.

The attacker has shown flashes of brilliance at Arsenal but his consistency has been questioned and with Gyokeres becoming the club’s first choice striker, opportunities will be limited for the Brazilian attacker.

In a season which is highly crucial with players looking to make their place in their national team’s World Cup squad for next year, a move away from Arsenal would benefit Jesus.

