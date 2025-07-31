A general view of a Chelsea corner flag ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

They have now made their first move to explore a potential transfer this summer, and Manchester United are holding out for a fee of around £40 million. Garnacho is on Tottenham’s radar as well.

Garnacho needs to leave Man United

According to a report from talkSPORT via Fichajes, Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the Argentine attacker. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front line and he would be the ideal long-term acquisition for Chelsea.

The player struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford last season, and he’s not a part of their plans going forward. It would make sense for him to leave Manchester United permanently this summer. He needs to play regularly to continue his development. Chelsea might be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Chelsea could use Alejandro Garnacho

They have sanctioned the departure of Noni Madueke, and Raheem Sterling is set to leave. Mykhailo Mudryk faces a lengthy ban for doping. Chelsea need more depth on the flanks, and Garnacho would be a solid option to have. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester United, and there is no doubt that he could be a star for Chelsea with the right guidance.

He is still only 21, and he could improve with coaching and experience. He would be a solid investment for Chelsea. The £40 deal could look like a bargain in the long run.

Chelsea have an ambitious project and a quality team. They did well to win the Conference League last season and the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer. Garnacho will be tempted to be a part of their project. He will look to win major trophies with them in the upcoming seasons.