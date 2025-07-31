Fabrizio Romano says deal “agreed” as Chelsea transfer target decides his future

Chelsea have missed out on one of their transfer targets (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea look to have missed out on the potential transfer of Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly, as he’s reportedly set to sign a new contract.

The talented 20-year-old midfielder looks like someone with a big future in the game, so it’s not too surprising that Chelsea were keen on him.

The Blues tend to sign the best young players from around the world, and they have also used connections with Man City to sign the likes of Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap in recent times.

O’Reilly was linked with Chelsea by Simon Phillips, but Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that the England youth international will be staying at the Etihad Stadium…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City and Nico O’Reilly have agreed on new deal for 20 year old talent. Bayer Leverkusen had two bids rejected, #MCFC turned down approaches also from PL and decided to offer him a new contract. Verbal agreement done… and new shirt squad number. ?? pic.twitter.com/hrwDQnfjlp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2025

Romano posted: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City and Nico O’Reilly have agreed on new deal for 20 year old talent. Bayer Leverkusen had two bids rejected, #MCFC turned down approaches also from PL and decided to offer him a new contract. Verbal agreement done… and new shirt squad number.”

Nico O’Reilly had interest from other clubs

Although Romano did not mention Chelsea, he stated that there was interest from clubs in the Premier League, as well as from Bayer Leverkusen.

City will be delighted to have kept hold of this top prospect, who will surely soon be getting more first-team opportunities in Pep Guardiola’s side.

O’Reilly managed 21 games last season, scoring five goals, and although there’s always going to be a lot of competition at City, it seems he’s content with his current situation.

This perhaps shows that O’Reilly is confident he can continue to develop well under Guardiola and soon start playing even more regularly.

Chelsea might have been able to offer that to him sooner, given their current philosophy under this ownership, but City is also surely a good place for top young players to be, especially as they’re more likely to win major trophies there.