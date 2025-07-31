Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, looks on after the team's victory. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been excellent for the Belgian outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of multiple clubs. However, the player has already made up his mind and he wants to join AC Milan this summer. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to come forward with an offer and try to change his mind.

Spurs and Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Jashari as well.

Chelsea planning Jashari offer

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea could launch an offer for him. They will face competition from Bayer Leverkusen as well.

Chelsea need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 23-year-old Swiss international would be the ideal acquisition. He will add physicality, defensive, cover, control, and composure to the side. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the long term.

Can Chelsea convince Ardon Jashari?

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for most players. Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies. On the other hand, Milan are going through a period of rebuilding and they might not be able to compete with elite clubs just yet.

Chelsea did quite well last season, and they managed to win the league. They have won the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer as well. They have been very active in the market, and they are building an ambitious squad. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 23-year-old to join the club.

Chelsea signing player with “excellent technical skills” as journalist reveals what position he’ll play