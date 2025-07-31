Marc Guehi of Palace looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old central defender has been quite impressive in the Premier League, and he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country. According to Fichajes, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle have expressed interest in signing, but Crystal Palace are holding out for a fee of €50 million.

Guehi has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Guehi asking price could be an issue

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay up. There is no doubt that all three clubs could use a quality central defender, but the England International is in the final year of his contract, and the reported asking price is quite steep. Any club hoping to sign the defender will look to assign him for a more reasonable amount of money. He will be available on a free transfer next summer.

It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are prepared to lower their demands for him. They will want to sell the player this summer. They cannot afford to lose a player of his calibre on a free transfer for next year.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Marc Guehi would improve all three clubs

Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle were quite vulnerable defensively last season. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming campaign, and they will be up against world-class attackers. They need to tighten up at the back to have a good season.

Signing one of the best defenders in the Premier League would be a wise decision. If they can sign the Crystal Palace star for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke for them.

All three clubs will be able to offer him. European football next season, and the 25-year-old will be tempted to join them.