Ibrahima Konate lifts the Premier League trophy with Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old will be a free agent next summer, and Liverpool have not been able to agree on a new contract with him. Real Madrid are hoping to secure his signature, but they will have to wait until next summer in order to get the deal done.

Real Madrid confident of getting deal done

According to a report from Defensa Central, the Spanish outfit were hoping to sign the player this summer for a fee of around €25 million, but Liverpool will not sanction the departure. They have tried to negotiate a new deal with the French international, but the defender is disappointed with the offer from the Premier League champions.

The report further claims that he is “crazy” about joining Real Madrid next summer and the Spanish outfit will look to rubber-stamp the move during the January transfer window, when the player will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs.

Florentino Perez is optimistic about getting the deal done, and manager Xabi Alonso has already given his approval.

Ibrahima Konate exit would be a huge blow

Liverpool are reportedly resigned to losing him next summer, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 26-year-old is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and his departure would be a devastating blow for Liverpool, especially on a free transfer. They have recently lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer, and they will not want history to repeat itself.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the French international to sign a new deal at the club. They should look to offer him a lucrative contract. He is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club, and he could be the leader of the Liverpool back line for the foreseeable future.