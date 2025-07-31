€43m star given permission to have Chelsea medical as he’s set to sign 7-year deal

Jorrel Hato and Joshua Zirkzee warming up with the Dutch national team
Jorrel Hato and Joshua Zirkzee warming up with the Dutch national team (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Ajax have reportedly given permission to Jorrel Hato to undergo a medical with Chelsea as the talented young Dutch defender closes in on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano gave the Hato to Chelsea deal his trademark “here we go” yesterday, stating that the two clubs had come to an agreement over the player.

In a further update, Romano has also now confirmed that Hato has been given permission to have a medical with Chelsea, with the 19-year-old set to sign a seven-year contract with the Blues.

See below for Romano’s updates on this story, with Chelsea now very close to this exciting €43m signing…

Romano posted: “BREAKING: Jorrel Hato to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with Ajax for fee in excess of €40m. Hato will sign long term deal at Chelsea as he only wanted to join #CFC this summer. Medical and travel set to be booked for talented defender.”

He later added: “Jorrel Hato has been authorized to travel to London for medical tests and then he will sign 7 year deal at Chelsea. Fee worth €43m plus sell-on clause.”

Chelsea sign another top talent in Jorrel Hato

Hato’s profile makes sense for Chelsea, as he’s a huge prospect with his best years ahead of him, while he’s also already shown he’s ready to make an impact straight away.

Capable of playing centre-back or left-back to a high standard, the Netherlands international has already played over 100 games for Ajax, and has six caps for the senior Dutch national team.

Jorrel Hato of Ajax
Jorrel Hato of Ajax (Image: 2025 BSR Agency)

CFC like to invest in young players, and Hato seems like a pretty safe bet, as he’ll surely be ready to go straight into Enzo Maresca’s starting line up.

Where will Hato play for Chelsea?

Chelsea already have Marc Cucurella at left-back, so it would probably make more sense for Hato to be joining Maresca’s squad as a centre-back.

One imagines Hato will easily prove an upgrade on some slightly unconvincing performers like Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile, while Wesley Fofana has also proven really injury prone.

There might also be a chance for Hato to rotate with Cucurella and fill in on the left-hand side from time to time, but there’s a more obvious gap in central defence that Chelsea needed to fill.

