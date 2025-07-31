Leeds have green light to sign striker in £34m deal

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke looks on during a pre-season friendly (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly been given the green light to complete a potential £34m transfer deal for Roma striker Artem Dovbyk.

The 28-year-old has had a prolific career for a number of different clubs around Europe, though he’s yet to test himself in the Premier League.

Most recently, Dovbyk scored 17 goals in all competitions for Roma last season, following on from 24 in all competitions for Girona the previous season.

Now reports claim Leeds are in a strong position to sign the prolific Ukraine international as they look to put together a squad that can survive in the Premier League.

Leeds need a strong transfer window this summer

Leeds have just won promotion back to the top flight, but they’ll be aware that all three of last season’s newly-promoted clubs went straight back down.

It’s now vital that Daniel Farke is given the signings he needs to make Leeds into a proper Premier League team again, and Dovbyk looks like a good option.

Even if Dovbyk is yet to play at this level, he’s surely shown enough throughout his career that he could adapt to English football and contribute double figures for goals.

That could go a long way to helping LUFC survive relegation in the campaign ahead.

Dovbyk to replace Bamford at Leeds?

Reports also claim that Patrick Bamford is looking set to leave Elland Road this summer.

That makes signing a new striker all the more important, with Dovbyk looking like he could be a superb replacement.