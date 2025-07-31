Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates following the team's victory. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are hoping to sign the Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss during the summer transfer window, and they held a meeting with the player’s camp yesterday.

According to Footmercato, they have informed the player that they plan to pay his release clause. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are interested in the midfielder as well, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer. They are yet to follow up on their interest with an official proposal.

Aston Villa are keen on El Khannouss as well. On the other hand, Arsenal were linked with him a few weeks ago.

Bilal El Khannouss would be a future investment

Leeds United need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old could prove to be a solid long-term investment. The technically gifted midfielder will add creativity and control to the side.

Leeds will want to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to improve this summer. They need players who will help them survive in the top flight and do well next season.

El Khannouss has shown his quality with the Foxes in the past, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League. Regular football in the top flight with Leeds could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. The move is likely to be quite tempting for him.

Crystal Palace keen on El Khannouss

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will be an attractive destination as well. It will be interesting to see if they come forward to sign him. They could lose Eberechi Eze this summer, and they will need to fill the creative void left by him.

The 21-year-old Leicester City midfielder could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them as well. He has a release clause of £24.5 million, and both clubs have the resources to afford him. However, they will need to act quickly. The release clause can only be activated until 15 August.