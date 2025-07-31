Leeds United offered the chance to sign former England international player

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Premier League this summer.

Daniel Farke knows that to survive in the top flight of English football, you need squad depth which is perhaps currently missing at the moment at Elland Road.

The likes of Jaka Bijol, Lukas Nmecha, Lucas Perri, Sean Longstaff and others have arrived at the club this summer but their transfer business is far from over.

Particularly in the attacking and the wide positions, Farke is keen to add more players to his squad and if they come with Premier League experience, then it is ideal for the Whites and their manager.

One such player has been offered to the newly promoted team this summer.

Leeds United offered Lyon star Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told LeedsUnited.News that Farke’s side have been offered the chance to sign Lyon’s former England international player Ainsley Maitland-Niles this week.

“Leeds are one of the clubs who have been offered Ainsley Maitland-Niles. I’m told lots of Premier League clubs have been offered him. He’s the sort of player Leeds need in terms of both full-back positions.

“Leeds are one of the teams who have been offered him. He’s available, intermediaries doing the work, he’s been pushed to a few clubs. What I can say, is he does want to come back to England,” he added.

The former Arsenal player has managed to revive his career since leaving the North London club.

Maitland-Niles can solve a number of Leeds issues

He is a versatile player who can play as a right-back, left-back and could also provide cover in the midfield positions, although his best performances have come at the right-back position in recent seasons.

He is an experienced player who has shown his quality on the Premier League level but due to limited opportunities at the Emirates Stadium, he decided to move on from Arsenal for more playing time and a key role in the squad.

If the Whites want to sign Maitland-Niles this summer, they need to make a move fast before other clubs join the race to sign the former Arsenal star.

