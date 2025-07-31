Leicester City ace with one year remaining on his contract linked with surprise summer exit

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Wrexham are reportedly preparing one of the most ambitious transfer moves in their recent history, aiming to sign a former England international with Premier League pedigree.

The Red Dragons have now firmly set their sights on strengthening with proven experience as they gear up for life in the Championship, following their unprecedented triple-promotion run.

Following consecutive promotions from the National League through League One and into the Championship, Wrexham are making waves in the summer window.

Wrexham AFC are reportedly preparing a bid to bring experienced defender Conor Coady to the Racecourse Ground, as the ambitious Welsh side continue their impressive recruitment drive ahead of the new Championship season.

Wrexham want Leicester City defender Conor Coady

According to The Daily Mail, the club are exploring the possibility of signing the former England international, who is currently on the books at Leicester City.

Coady, 31, has amassed a wealth of experience throughout his career, having featured in nearly 200 Premier League matches and another 179 games in the Championship. His leadership qualities and defensive know-how would add significant depth to Wrexham’s backline.

Coady endured a difficult season at Leicester City, where he was part of the squad that suffered relegation from the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign.

With just one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium, a summer exit could be on the cards, especially if a suitable project like Wrexham presents itself.

Coady would add much needed experience to Wrexham

For Wrexham, the potential addition of a player of Coady’s calibre would represent another statement of intent.

Following a string of high-profile signings and a clear vision to push toward the Premier League in the coming seasons, securing Coady would not only bring top-tier experience but also send a message to the rest of the Championship that Wrexham are here to compete.

