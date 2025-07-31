Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot reacts during the Liverpool FC v AC Milan Pre-Season Friendly. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing the Nantes defender Nathan Zeze during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TBR Football, they have now abandoned their pursuit of the 20-year-old French defender. He has received a lucrative proposal from Saudi outfit Neom SC, and he has chosen to accept it.

The report claims that Liverpool have been in touch with the agents of the French Wonderkid regarding a potential move. He is now expected to complete a €25 million move to Saudi Arabia.

“Neom are making waves following their promotion, but this deal has caught many in Europe by surprise,” Graeme Bailey told TBR Football. “He is a player on the brink of the France senior squad, who could have moved to England or Spain, but he has opted for Saudi. “Although not huge in terms of finances, this is a very big deal for the Saudi Pro League.”

Liverpool need a defender

It is no secret that Liverpool need more defensive depth, and they have been linked with Marc Guehi as well. Zeze would have been a quality long-term acquisition for them. The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he is expected to develop into a top-class player in future.

Liverpool have done well to groom talented young players, and they could have helped him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets now.

They need to bring in another central defender before the window closes, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up a move for the Crystal Palace star.

Nathan Zeze could have stayed in Europe

Meanwhile, Zeze will look to continue his development with regular football in Saudi Arabia. His decision to move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career will certainly come as a surprise.

The defender could have easily opted to play for a top club in Europe. He would have had plenty of opportunities to move to Saudi Arabia in future.