Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Lyon attacker Malick Fofana, and they could make a move to sign him this summer.

Liverpool have recently sanctioned the departure of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, and they will need to replace the South American. He was an excellent player for them, and they were overly dependent on him for goals and creativity.

Liverpool need a wide player

Liverpool are currently lacking in depth in the wide areas, and Mohamed Salah is the only reliable winger at the club right now, apart from Cody Gakpo. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for Fofana. The player is reportedly a target for Everton as well.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to GMS that Liverpool are keeping tabs on him, but they are yet to come forward with an offer.

“Liverpool’s priority now is Isak, absolutely. Fofana has been discussed internally since June but no bids or talks so far.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move for the 20-year-old Belgian attacker in the coming weeks.

Malick Fofana is an elite talent

He would be a long-term investment for them, and they could groom him into a future star. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could establish himself as a key player for the club.

Apart from his explosive pace, he will add unpredictability to the Liverpool attack. They need a quality dribbler who can take on defenders and beat them in one versus one situations. They have struggled to open up deep defences at times. Fofana had 11 goals and six assists last season.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for the 20-year-old, and he will look to make his mark in English football if the transfer goes through. The attacker is valued at £35 million, and Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done.