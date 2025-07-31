After Trent & Diaz: Liverpool ready to sell another first team star but on one condition

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been the busiest team this summer in the transfer market with several players joining the club and some of the first team starters leaving.

Arne Slot has shown ambition and intent in the transfer market this summer and his Liverpool team will have some big changes next season compared to last season.

While the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike have arrived, players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Jarrel Quansah have left the club.

Their transfer business is far from over at this stage with the Premier League champions showing genuine interest in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Ibrahima Konate heading towards Anfield exit?

There are still some players who could leave the club in the current transfer window and one of them could be defender Ibrahima Konate, who has still not signed a new deal at Anfield despite his current deal ending in less than 12 months.

Real Madrid are showing interest in signing the French defender and the Reds have already quoted their asking price for the centre-back.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool are only willing to sell the French defender this summer if they receive €55m for him.

The report states:

“Liverpool has already informed Real Madrid, through several direct and indirect intermediaries, that the player is not officially for sale … but that if anyone wants to sign him this summer and offers at least 55 million for him, they will agree to negotiate.”

Liverpool need a new centre-back this summer

It is a massive asking price for a player who will become free next year but considering his importance to the Premier League side and the timing in the transfer window now, it makes complete sense.

The Premier League season is about to start in around two weeks and the Reds would have to act swiftly in the market to sign his replacement.

Having lost Quansah in defense and facing the potential of selling Konate this summer, the defense needs attention from Slot and his recruitment team this summer.

