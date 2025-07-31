What Liverpool target Alexander Isak is currently doing as he waits to resolve his future

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is currently undergoing individual training sessions at Real Sociedad’s facilities, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Swedish international has returned to familiar surroundings in Spain as he recovers from a minor thigh injury, but his absence from the club’s pre-season tour of Asia has only added fuel to growing speculation about his future on Tyneside.

Isak is not participating in the Magpies’ overseas tour, having been granted permission to remain in Europe.

Alexander Isak is training away from Newcastle United

The 25-year-old forward is said to be working closely with a team of personal fitness coaches, independent of Newcastle’s staff, as he continues rehabilitation work away from the first-team squad.

Newcastle have stated publicly that Isak is merely managing a minor thigh issue, and there is no indication of a major injury setback. However, according to Jacobs, the situation is more critical. Isak himself reportedly requested to stay behind while he assesses what lies ahead in his career.

Although no formal bids have been made for the striker at this point, his decision to train independently has raised eyebrows.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Newcastle striker this summer and the player himself is reportedly interested in joining the Premier League champions.

Liverpool are preparing a bid for the Sweden striker

The Reds are reportedly preparing to make a bid for the Sweden international attacker and with the player keen on a move away from St. James’ Park, the Magpies might have little choice but to grant the player his wish.

His market value has soared following his performances in both the Premier League and on the international stage with Sweden. It’s no surprise, then, that several top European clubs are rumoured to be monitoring his situation closely.

With the new season just weeks away and Newcastle looking to strengthen in other areas, Isak’s future may become an even more critical issue in the days ahead.

Alexander Isak sends message to Newcastle teammates amid Liverpool speculation