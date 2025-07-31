Hayden Hackney of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The Championship outfit have accepted an offer from Ipswich Town for the 23-year-old midfielder, but he is yet to make a concrete decision regarding the move. The player is reportedly holding out for Tottenham, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come for him, as per GMS.

Hackney has been linked with Crystal Palace as well.

Hayden Hackney would be a quality addition

Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Both Manchester United and Tottenham could use a quality central midfielder, and Hackney would be an excellent addition. He was one of the best players in the Championship last season, and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an offer to get the deal done.

The player is waiting for a big club to come in before deciding on his future. The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting, and it is no surprise that the midfielder is holding out for a big move. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Man United and Spurs could use Hackney

They have done well to improve their squad this summer, but they need more quality on the side if they want to do well next season.

They need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and add creativity to the side as well. The 23-year-old midfielder could be the ideal fit for both teams. They have the resources to get the deal across the line as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.