Man United given Benjamin Sesko update as they battle Newcastle for his signature

The transfer saga surrounding Slovenian sensation Benjamin Sesko continues to gather momentum this summer, with Premier League giants Newcastle United and Manchester United both keen to secure the highly-rated striker’s signature.

According to reputable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, RB Leipzig have made their demands clear to all interested parties: a guaranteed €75 million fee, plus performance-related add-ons and a sell-on clause.

The 22-year-old forward, widely regarded as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in European football, is at the centre of one of the most closely-watched negotiations of the window.

RB Leipzig demand a staggering fee for Benjamin Sesko

Leipzig are fully aware of the player’s value and have communicated a firm stance in negotiations, no discounts, no short-term solutions.

Newcastle United, looking to bolster their squad with Champions League-level talent, see Sesko as a long-term solution to their attacking ambitions. With Alexander Isak’s future uncertain, the Magpies are positioning themselves to act swiftly if the right conditions emerge.

Manager Eddie Howe has reportedly greenlit the move and is eager to work with a striker of Sesko’s calibre.

United, meanwhile, are also firmly in the hunt. With Rasmus Hojlund’s future still undecided and manager Ruben Amorim looking for a reliable goal scorer, the interest in Sesko’s services has increased.

Man United are looking to make their move soon

However, United have yet to strike an agreement with Leipzig or the player’s representatives.

What complicates the matter further is Leipzig’s insistence on including a sell-on clause as part of the deal, something that may force both English clubs to weigh the long-term financial implications before making a final move.

While negotiations are ongoing, it is clear that RB Leipzig are not in a rush. Sesko’s contract runs until 2028, putting the German club in a strong bargaining position. Both Newcastle and United will now have to decide whether they are willing to meet the financial demands for a player who could lead their attack for years to come.

