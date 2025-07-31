Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has done quite well for the La Liga outfit, and Agoume’s performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United. According to Fichajes, they are closely monitoring his situation, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them.

Agoume has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Man United need Lucien Agoume

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. Agoume has the technical attributes and the physicality to do well in the Premier League, and he could establish himself as a useful player for the Red Devils. Agoume has been described as a player with “extraordinary physique”.

Manchester United need quality acquisitions if they want to get back into the UEFA Champions League next season and fight for trophies. Signing a quality central midfielder will be one of their priorities. They have not been able to dominate midfield contests, and the 23-year-old will certainly help them in that regard.

Agoume could fancy a Man United move

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the French midfielder as well. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to compete at a high level. He would get to play alongside top-class players at Old Trafford as well.

Manchester United are looking to improve their squad this summer, and they are looking to plug the gaps in the team. They will look to fight for trophies next season, and the opportunity to join them will be attractive for the 23-year-old. Even though they have not been at their best in recent seasons, Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the French midfielder will find it hard to turn them down if they come calling with a concrete proposal.