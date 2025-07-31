Nick Woltemade in action for Germany Under-21s (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Newcastle and Manchester United are reportedly both keen on the potential £40m transfer of Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

The Germany international, who stands at a whopping six feet and six inches tall, has shone in the Bundesliga and is attracting plenty of interest this summer.

Newcastle and Man Utd are now being strongly linked with an interest in Woltemade, as it may be that Bayern Munich’s previous interest has cooled, according to the Sun.

Their report suggests that the signing of Luis Diaz could mean they’re now less likely to sign another forward, which could be good news for Newcastle and United as they look for alternatives to Benjamin Sesko.

Nick Woltemade emerging as another striker target for Newcastle & Man United

Sesko is one of the main names dominating headlines at the moment, with the Magpies and the Red Devils notably both targeting him, according to the Athletic.

However, if a deal proves too expensive, Woltemade looks like an alternative well worth looking at, with the Sun reporting that he’d cost just £40m.

The 23-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, and his physical frame surely means he wouldn’t struggle too much with the aggressive nature of the Premier League.

Newcastle chasing Alexander Isak replacement

Newcastle are in a difficult situation at the moment as they may have to replace star striker Alexander Isak this summer.

The Sweden international is not the kind of talent you’d want to lose, but in the long run it could be that younger players like Sesko or Woltemade would prove to be fine replacements.

MUFC could also do well to bring in an upgrade on their current misfiring strikers like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, though they might want someone more proven than young players like Sesko or Woltemade.