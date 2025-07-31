“I’m on a mission” – Manchester United transfer target breaks silence over his future

Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo in the pre-match warm-up for Chelsea (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has spoken out on his future following recent transfer links with Manchester United.

The Blues have signed both Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, increasing the competition for places up front in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Jackson might now find he’s going to struggle to play as often, and this has led to links with a possible move away from Stamford Bridge.

CaughtOffside understands the Senegal international is wanted by Manchester United and Barcelona this summer, though the player himself has now played down talk of leaving his current club.

Nicolas Jackson focused on Chelsea despite new competition up front

Jackson also doesn’t seem fussed about coming up against more competition for a place up front at Chelsea, insisting he and his teammates are all on a mission to do their best for the west London club.

“Competition? I have no competition,” Jackson said, as quoted by the Metro.

“We’re all here to help the club. Everyone has their role to play. I’m on a mission. It’s up to the coach to make his choices. I focus solely on my work.

“I’m a Chelsea player. The future belongs to God. If there are any changes, you’ll know.

“For now, I’m focused on my preparation.”

Is Jackson good enough for Chelsea or Man United?

Jackson has shown flashes of some quality during his time at Chelsea, but probably not enough overall.

The 24-year-old has a record of 30 goals in 81 games since moving to CFC, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that they signed Delap and Pedro this summer.

MUFC could probably do well to consider other options as well, as they can’t afford to be paying what would likely be quite a big fee to a rival for someone who’s not even really cut out to play regularly for a ‘big six’ team.