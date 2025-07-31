‘No talks ongoing’ – Fabrizio Romano’s update may not go down well with Man United fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Despite swirling rumours in the media, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is not currently in talks with either Manchester United or Chelsea over a potential transfer.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there are no ongoing negotiations between the Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper and the Premier League giants at this stage.

Reports had emerged in recent days linking Donnarumma with a potential move to England, with both United and Chelsea said to be considering their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.

Man United and Chelsea want a new goalkeeper

The speculation gained traction following uncertainty around the long-term futures of both Andre Onana at Old Trafford and Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez, neither of whom have fully convinced as reliable No. 1s.

Romano provided the update on his X account:

“No talks ongoing at this stage between Gigio Donnarumma and Man United or Chelsea.

“Nothing concrete ongoing despite reports.”

Donnarumma, who is still under contract at PSG until 2026, is focused on his role in the French capital, and there has been no formal approach from any Premier League club at this point.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been a star performer

The Italian goalkeeper was one of PSG’s best players last season and helped them win the treble under the leadership of manager Luis Enrique.

Having not signed a new contract at the club so far, his future has been the subject of speculation. Still, according to Romano, there is no traction in those rumours for now.

Man United and Chelsea continue to assess the transfer market, and a big-name goalkeeper signing is not off the table for either club in the long term. But as of now, Gianluigi Donnarumma is not part of any concrete plans for either side.

