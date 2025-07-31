Sources: Man United boost as Aston Villa seriously considering move to sign Ollie Watkins replacement

Ollie Watkins celebrates with Morgan Rogers during Aston Villa's friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United are continuing their pursuit of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and it now seems plans are in place to replace him at Villa Park.

Well-connected sources have informed CaughtOffside that Villa are seriously considering stepping up their interest in RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda as they face the prospect of losing Watkins to Man Utd.

The Red Devils are still not in advanced talks over Watkins, but there is the sense in the industry that Ruben Amorim is really keen on the deal.

United director Christopher Vivell, meanwhile, is the driving force behind the club’s interest in Benjamin Sesko, but Newcastle also remain in the race for the Slovenia international.

That could mean Watkins ends up being the more realistic target, and it seems like Villa aren’t taking any chances.

Lois Openda to replace Ollie Watkins at Villa Park?

Openda has impressed during his time with Leipzig, scoring a total of 41 goals in 89 appearances for the club in all competitions.

It wouldn’t be easy for AVFC to replace Watkins if he were to end up moving to Old Trafford, but Openda makes sense as an option to consider.

CaughtOffside understands Leipzig won’t let the Belgium international go cheap, however, with one source stating he would cost “at least €60m”.

Watkins or Sesko to Man United?

United’s striker search is still not done, but sources increasingly expect it to be either Watkins or Sesko who joins.

Amorim’s preference is for proven Premier League players, having already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo so far this summer.

The England international could be a smart short-term option, though one imagines there could also be a big push to move for someone like Sesko as a better long-term investment.

Newcastle will also be serious contenders for the Leipzig front-man, however, especially amid doubts over Alexander Isak’s future at St James’ Park.