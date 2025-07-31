Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates after scoring (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has now opened up on his future at the club as he continues to be linked with a move away this summer.

The 22-year-old has had a mixed spell at the Premier League club so far, and there have been rumours that Manchester United could look to bring in an upgrade. Hojlund could drop down the pecking order next season, and naturally, there has been speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Rasmus Hojlund wants to stay at Man United

However, the striker has now revealed that he wants to continue at Old Trafford. He also added that he is a young player and he is improving.

He said to Chris Wheeler from Daily Mail: “I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens.”

It remains to be seen whether he manages to hold down a regular starting spot at Manchester United next season. The Denmark international will need to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Manchester United are keen on a move for Benjamin Sesko, and Hojlund will not want to be a backup option if the Slovenian is signed. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Hojlund is still adapting

Hojlund was highly rated during his time at Atalanta. He is still getting to grips with English football, and he has not been able to showcase his true potential yet. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to give him the time and the support to continue his development at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the player scored just 10 goals in 52 matches last season. Manchester United need someone better leading the line for them, if they want to get back into the top four and do well in the domestic tournaments.

Hojlund needs to raise his performance levels if he wants to make his mark at the English club.