Domenico Tedesco, Head Coach of RB Leipzig speaks with Christopher Vivell, Technical Director of RB Leipzig in 2022. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and the player is aware of his situation at the club.

Recent reports have confirmed that Manchester United want to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Christopher Vivell is leading their pursuit of the 22-year-old Bundesliga striker, and Hojlund could be on his way out of the club if the deal gets done.

Rasmus Hojlund on his way out?

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Rasmus Hojlund knows he is not wanted by Man United as first choice, he knows they have been talking to strikers all summer – let’s not forget they were trying for Liam Delap in early July. Now it is Benjamin Sesko. “United have not directly told him he can leave, and vice-versa, Hojlund has not demanded to leave – but I am told they have talked and he knows where he stands. If Sesko or another new number nine arrives, Hojlund is likely to leave.”

Hojlund needs to move on

He is already not a key player for the club, and the arrival of Sesko will push him further down the pecking order. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 22-year-old has not been able to make his mark in English football, and it would be ideal for him to seek a move away from the club. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Manchester United will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. His performances have been unconvincing, and it is no surprise that Manchester United do not view him as a key part of their plans.

They need to improve their squad if they are serious about fighting for major trophies and getting back into the UEFA Champions League. Signing a reliable goalscorer will be a priority for them. The Slovenian Internation has been outstanding in the Bundesliga, and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.