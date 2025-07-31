Tottenham begin formal talks over signing Bayern Munich star who is looking for a move

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha and are now in concrete discussions with both the German club and the player’s representatives, according to a report from journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 30-year-old Portuguese international is becoming increasingly receptive to the idea of leaving Bavaria, having grown frustrated with his limited playing time under manager Vincent Kompany.

Despite joining Bayern with high expectations following an impressive stint at Fulham, Palhinha struggled to cement a regular starting spot. Now, with the new Bundesliga season fast approaching, the player is open to a fresh start elsewhere and Tottenham are ready to pounce.

Tottenham exploring loan move for Bayern’s Palhinha

According to Plettenberg, Spurs are actively exploring the terms of a loan deal and have made their intentions clear to Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

The London club view Palhinha as a valuable short-term solution to strengthen their midfield depth.

While Bayern Munich are not desperate to offload Palhinha, they remain open to serious offers that meet their valuation.

Palhinha’s experience in English football, particularly during his time with Fulham where he became a fan favourite for his combative style and tactical discipline, makes him an attractive option for Spurs.

Spurs need more depth in the central midfield area

His ability to anchor the midfield and offer defensive cover could provide balance to Thomas Frank’s attack-minded system.

Tottenham are not alone in expressing interest, as multiple clubs across Europe have reportedly made enquiries. However, Spurs are now understood to be in the most advanced position, with formal talks ongoing.

Whether this materialises into a full agreement remains to be seen, but the north London side appear to be accelerating their efforts to land the Portuguese enforcer.

