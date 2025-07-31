Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware that Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz will be available for transfer this summer.

The 24-year-old has done quite well for the London club, and his agents are now offering him around to multiple clubs. Muniz has been linked with Leeds United as well.

“Fulham have been talking to Muniz about a new deal since April, but nothing has been agreed,” Graeme Bailey told TBR Football. “His people fully believe he is worthy of fresh terms and whilst they are not done, it is no shock that other clubs are being made aware of his potential availability.”

The player is reportedly in contract talks with Fulham, but the two parties have not been able to secure an agreement. His representatives believe that the player has impressed with his performances and he deserves a lucrative contract. They have made multiple clubs aware of the fact that he could be available for transfer this summer. It will be interesting to see if Fulham can convince the player to sign a new deal with them.

Can Spurs sign Rodrigo Muniz?

Tottenham could use more depth in the attacking unit, and the 24-year-old would be a quality addition. He has done well in the Premier League, and joining a team like Spurs could help Muniz perform at a higher level. He will be playing alongside top-quality players at Spurs, and it could help improve his numbers.

Spurs move could be ideal for Muniz

The player contributed to 13 goals in all competitions last season. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to make a move for him. They will be hoping to do well in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League next season. They need more quality and depth on the side.

The Brazilian knows the Premier League well, and he could settle in quickly and make an instant impact if he moves to the north London club. Joining them will be exciting for the player as well. It will be a step in his career, and he will get to test himself in the UEFA Champions League.