“Deal completed” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool have hijacked star’s transfer to Arsenal

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly beaten Arsenal to the transfer of Salford City wonderkid Will Wright, despite his deal with the Gunners being verbally agreed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have now swooped in ahead of their rivals, with a deal complete for Wright to move to Anfield on a three-year contract.

See below for details from Romano’s post on X, as he’s claimed that Liverpool have now got everything in place to sign the talented 17-year-old forward even though he was apparently really close to joining Arsenal instead…

?? Deal completed for Will Wright to join Liverpool from Salford City, documents have been signed in the last 12h. 17 year old talent also signed his contract for the next three years, until June 2028.#LFC beat Arsenal to the signing as deal was verbally agreed club to club. pic.twitter.com/k1KQRLoIb5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2025

Romano posted: “Deal completed for Will Wright to join Liverpool from Salford City, documents have been signed in the last 12h. 17 year old talent also signed his contract for the next three years, until June 2028. #LFC beat Arsenal to the signing as deal was verbally agreed club to club.”

Liverpool beat Arsenal to Will Wright transfer

This looks like fine work by Liverpool, who have landed themselves an exciting young talent at the expense of one of their major rivals.

Arsenal clearly wanted Wright as well, and must have thought they had this deal in the bag after reaching a verbal agreement.

This just goes to show it’s never quite a done deal until everything’s been signed and officially announced.

Has Will Wright made the right choice?

Wright has caught the eye at Salford City and looks like a player with a big future, but will Liverpool be the best move for his development?

We’ve arguably seen more young players coming through at Arsenal, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah rising up from their academy into the first-team a few years ago.

More recently, we’ve also seen Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly becoming key players, and Max Dowman could be next after an impressive pre-season.

By contrast, Liverpool’s only real comparable success story of that type in recent times is with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and to a lesser extent, Curtis Jones.

LFC clearly wanted Wright, though, so they must have big plans for him and he must have been won over by them.