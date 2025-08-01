Eddie Howe and Arne Slot (Photo by Han Myung-Gu, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United left-back Stuart Pearce has admitted he could see Liverpool signing Magpies striker Alexander Isak with Darwin Nunez involved in the deal.

Pearce has been discussing the Isak to Liverpool transfer saga amid strong claims that the Reds are very much in the mix for this ambitious signing.

There were numerous reports about Isak yesterday, with Fabrizio Romano posting about the Sweden international waiting for Liverpool to move for him in what could be a record-breaking deal.

Meanwhile, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg added that LFC were progressing in talks with Newcastle.

See below for those updates posted on X, formerly Twitter…

?? Alexander Isak keeps waiting for Liverpool, his only clear choice despite reports on Al Hilal and more clubs. Personal terms never gonna be an issue, as choice has been made weeks ago. Isak also aware of #LFC prepared for record bid if Newcastle will open doors to sale. pic.twitter.com/1HQeKS53xd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2025

?? Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander #Isak are progressing well. The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed. #LFC A verbal agreement in principle… pic.twitter.com/yGIFRGg9id — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 31, 2025

Alexander Isak transfer would be “incredible” for Liverpool

Pearce admits that Isak joining Liverpool would be an “incredible” deal that all but ends the upcoming Premier League title race.

The 25-year-old has been a world class performer during his time at St James’ Park, and it’s frightening to think what he could achieve playing alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz in Arne Slot’s world class squad.

Still, Pearce also told the Chronicle that he could see NUFC doing well to bag Darwin Nunez as part of this deal.

“The title is over if Liverpool get Isak, yes,” Pearce said.

“They’ve ended up investing in what they’ve got and bring him and his goals through the door to add to Salah would be incredible.

“I think if a deal does get hashed with Newcastle. I think maybe Nunez going in the opposite direction to Newcastle might be the way that make Newcastle better off.”

Is Darwin Nunez good enough to replace Alexander Isak at Newcastle?

Nunez hasn’t exactly been that impressive during his three years at Liverpool, which is why his future looks uncertain.

The Uruguay international looked like an exciting talent at his former club Benfica, but he’s not quite looked good enough to play for one of the big teams in the Premier League.

Most Newcastle fans will probably feel their could could do better than this, and it’s probably too much of a risk if they’re going to be losing as prolific a goal-scorer as Isak.