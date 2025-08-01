Christian Falk drops exciting Liverpool transfer boost that comes from Luis Diaz sale

Alexander Isak and Luis Diaz
Alexander Isak and Luis Diaz (Photo by George Wood, Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Liverpool look to have been boosted in their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after cashing in from the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

The Colombia international has just left Anfield for the Allianz Arena in a big-money move that looks set to help fund a deal for Isak.

Newcastle won’t want to sell their star centre-forward, but it looks like Isak wants to leave for Liverpool, and talks are progressing well.

See below for Florian Plettenberg’s post yesterday about Isak and Liverpool, with the Sweden international’s camp seemingly growing in confidence that this deal can be done…

Now there’s been a further update from Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider, who says the money from the Diaz sale looks set to go into Liverpool’s bid for Isak.

Falk said: “I heard that Liverpool wants to put the money they earned from selling Luis Diaz towards a potential deal with Newcastle for Alexander Isak.”

Alexander Isak to Liverpool likely to cost record transfer fee

Selling Diaz could perhaps have been seen as a bit risky by LFC, as the former Porto man was a key performer for Arne Slot’s side as they won the Premier League title last season.

Luis Diaz and Alexander Isak
Luis Diaz and Alexander Isak (Photo by Sebastian Widmann, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Still, if the money funds a move for Isak then it makes sense as a necessary deal for the Merseyside giants as the NUFC front-man surely won’t come cheap.

In fact, as Plettenberg posted above, it looks like this is expected to be a record Premier League transfer.

Liverpool’s new-look attack for 2025/26

Isak joining would truly transform this Liverpool side, but it’s already shaping up to be a very different-looking attack from the team that won the title last season.

Diaz has left and it seems likely that Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa could follow, while Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike have both come in.

Can anyone stop a front three of Wirtz, Isak and Salah from winning the lot next season?

