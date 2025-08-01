Amine Adli in Bayer Leverkusen training (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are showing a strong interest in rivalling West Ham United for the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Adli is keen to leave Leverkusen this summer and would be particularly interested in a move to the Premier League.

Multiple sources also confirmed that the Morocco international has attracted interest from Aston Villa and West Ham, while others such as Fulham, Crystal Palace and Wolves have also monitored him in recent times.

One source stated that Adli has a “desire to open a new chapter” in his career, and that Leverkusen are aware of his preference.

Another source added that the Bundesliga club are “demanding a transfer fee of approximately €25-30 million” to let Adli go.

What next for Amine Adli as he eyes Premier League transfer?

CaughtOffside understands that West Ham have made Adli a top target to strengthen their attack after they lost Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham earlier in this transfer window.

The Hammers look a little under-strength at the moment, but could surely afford to sign someone like Adli if that asking price proves accurate.

Still, Villa are also firmly in the mix for the 25-year-old’s signature, while it will also be interesting to see if other clubs step up their interest.

Summer of mass departures for Leverkusen

It’s all change at Leverkusen this summer as Erik ten Hag has replaced Xabi Alonso as manager, while a number of big names have left the club.

Both Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong left to join Liverpool, while Granit Xhaka has just joined Sunderland.

Jonathan Tah also left at the end of his contract to join Bayern Munich earlier in the summer, so it remains to be seen if letting Adli go as well would really be the wisest choice.