Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham this summer.

Fulham are currently in contract talks with the player but have not yet reached an agreement. The 24-year-old striker’s representatives are now offering him to clubs, and the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham have been made aware of his availability.

“Fulham have been talking to Muniz about a new deal since April, but nothing has been agreed,” Graeme Bailey told TBR Football. “His people fully believe he is worthy of fresh terms and whilst they are not done, it is no shock that other clubs are being made aware of his potential availability.”

Aston Villa need more quality and depth in their attacking unit, and signing the 24-year-old could be ideal. He was quite impressive in the Premier League last season and could help Aston Villa improve going forward. They have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins, and the England international needs more support in attack.

It will be interesting to see if Fulham can convince the striker to sign a new deal. His current contract with the London club ends in 2026, but they have the option to extend it for another year. Fulham hope to keep him at the club for the long term.

Where will Muniz end up?

The striker’s representatives believe that he deserves a lucrative contract following his performances last season, and Fulham will need to make a proper effort to convince him to stay. With clubs like Aston Villa and Tottenham interested, it will not be easy for Fulham to keep the striker. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

A move to Aston Villa could help Muniz fight for trophies in the upcoming campaigns. They competed in the UEFA Champions League last season and boast both a quality team and manager. The Brazilian could be attracted to the idea of joining them.