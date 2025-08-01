The West Ham badge and stadium store outside prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Barış Alper Yılmaz has been linked with a move away from Turkish club Galatasaray.

The player has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has urged him to stay with the Turkish club for another season instead of joining a mediocre team in the Premier League.

West Ham United have shown interest in the player, and Buruk has suggested he should join clubs like Liverpool or Tottenham rather than the Hammers.

Yilmaz told to snub West Ham

“Mr. Okan said to Baris; ‘The eyes of Europe are on Galatasaray right now, with the moves we have made, play for one more year while there is a target in the Champions League, show yourself better in the showcase and go to higher level teams. Instead of going to West Ham, go to Tottenham or go to Liverpool,” explained the Turkish journalist Ali Kucuk on Haber Sarikirmizi.

It will be interesting to see what the player decides. The 25-year-old has been very impressive in Turkey and could prove to be an excellent signing for West Ham.

What will Baris Alper Yilmaz decide?

Tottenham and Liverpool have not yet made any moves to sign him, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. West Ham are keen to secure his signature and have made a verbal offer. The Turkish side are holding out for a fee of around €40 million. The player is under contract until 2027, and any buying club will have to meet the asking price. It remains to be seen if West Ham are prepared to spend €40 million on him.

West Ham need more quality and depth in attack, and the 25-year-old Turkish international will add goals and creativity to their side.