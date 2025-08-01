Ruben Amorim and Benjamin Sesko (Photo by Linnea Rheborg, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly making it clear to RB Leipzig that they plan to make a bid for Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko.

According to Fabrizio Romano in a post on X, Leipzig have been informed of Man Utd’s plan for Sesko, who also has an offer from Newcastle United.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can definitely see off competition for Sesko’s signature, with Newcastle having the advantage of being able to offer Champions League football for next season.

Still, there’s no decision yet, with Romano explaining in the post below that the 22-year-old forward will choose between United and Newcastle in the coming days…

?? Manchester United informed RB Leipzig about plan to bid for Šeško… …also to show evidence to the player that he’s their top priority as new striker now. Šeško will decide in the next days with Man United and Newcastle proposals on the table. ? https://t.co/z4GFBXCpAe pic.twitter.com/nOGztsW3IB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2025

Romano said: “Manchester United informed RB Leipzig about plan to bid for Sesko … also to show evidence to the player that he’s their top priority as new striker now. Sesko will decide in the next days with Man United and Newcastle proposals on the table.”

Manchester United need a striker like Benjamin Sesko

Sesko looks like a top young talent who could strengthen this United side after their dismal campaign last term.

Ruben Amorim has had major issues in attack, and has already worked to solve those problems by bringing in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo so far this summer.

A centre-forward is also needed, however, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee not looking good enough at Old Trafford so far.

Should Sesko choose Man Utd or Newcastle?

United might need Sesko, but he may well he could do better than choosing them at the moment.

It could be a long time before MUFC are back to where they want to be, and Newcastle arguably looks like the more impressive project right now.

Eddie Howe is building a top team at St James’ Park, and they arguably look a lot more likely than United to qualify for the Champions League again next season, and to perhaps pick up another trophy after their Carabao Cup success last term.

Sesko should also be aware of quite how many players have seen their careers go backwards at United in recent times, with players like Jadon Sancho and Antony looking like top talents before they joined, but then totally losing their way and damaging their careers.