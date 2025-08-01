Report: New development means Man United could land top transfer target in swap deal

Could Benjamin Sesko and Rasmus Hojlund swap places? (Photo by Luciano Lima, Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly now emerged as a transfer target for RB Leipzig, in a possible boost for the Red Devils as they target Benjamin Sesko.

According to the Athletic, this has raised the prospect of a potential swap deal involving Hojlund and Sesko, which would be a win-win for Man Utd.

Ruben Amorim urgently needs to strengthen up front this summer, with Hojlund looking far from good enough during his two seasons at Old Trafford.

The Denmark international arrived at United as a highly-rated young prospect, but he’s struggled to fulfil his potential and could now be offloaded.

If United can bring in Sesko as an upgrade whilst also getting his asking price down by including Hojlund in the deal that would surely be seen as absolutely ideal.

Benjamin Sesko for Rasmus Hojlund swap on the cards?

It remains to be seen if an exchange of sorts will definitely happen, but the Athletic suggest it’s now something to watch.

Even if Hojlund hasn’t quite looked good enough for United, he could end up being a decent replacement for Sesko at a club like Leipzig.

The Bundesliga outfit have done well in recent times to recruit top young players and help them develop before usually selling them on for a profit.

Hojlund might not be Manchester United material right now, but he’s the kind of player who could benefit from a move to somewhere like Leipzig to perhaps help him get to that level in a few years’ time.

Sesko, meanwhile, seems better suited to coming in to Amorim’s side and making an impact straight away after an impressive spell in Germany in the last couple of years.

They could face competition from Newcastle for his signature, though, according to another report from the Athletic, so that could be a complication.