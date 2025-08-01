Report: Arsenal on alert as PL & CL winner yet to sign new contract

Brahim Diaz in action for Real Madrid against PSG (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs keeping an eye on the situation of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz.

The 25-year-old, who has previously played in England with Manchester City, is facing an uncertain future at the Bernabeu.

Diaz’s current contract is due to expire in 2027, but it seems he’s yet to put pen to paper on a new deal despite recently reaching an agreement, according to Football Espana.

The report adds that this has Arsenal and AC Milan keeping a close eye on developments, though this still looks like something at a very early stage, with no negotiations or offers expected imminently.

Could Brahim Diaz leave Real Madrid for Arsenal?

Diaz hasn’t quite established himself with Real Madrid, so it might be worth moving on to try a new challenge elsewhere.

The Morocco international did well during a loan spell at AC Milan, so there’s every chance he could revive his career with more playing time.

Arsenal might well be tempted by Diaz’s profile, as he’s previously enjoyed plenty of success, winning the Premier League title at City and the Champions League with Madrid.

Arsenal’s summer so far

Arsenal have had a busy summer, bringing in Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Still, there might be room for an attacking midfield addition like Diaz, who can perhaps provide an alternative to the slightly out-of-form Martin Odegaard.

AFC might also need to sell some players, however, so one imagines that will be the main thing on their agenda for the weeks ahead.

Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu have left at the ends of their contracts, while Nuno Tavares and Marquinhos have been sold.

There’s surely room for Arsenal to make a bit more money from offloading others, perhaps names like Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Reiss Nelson.