Chelsea are interested in signing the Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is expected to leave Manchester United, and he would favour a move to Chelsea this summer. According to a report from The Telegraph, he has been a long-term target for Chelsea, and they have now finished background checks on him.

The report claims that Chelsea are likely to come forward with an official proposal to sign the player before the window closes. The fact that the 21-year-old wants to join them will only serve as encouragement. They will hope to secure his signature for a reasonable amount of money.

Alejandro Garnacho needs to leave Man United

Garnacho is unwanted at Manchester United, and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. Chelsea might be able to provide him with the platform. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 21-year-old will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the side.

He has shown his ability at Manchester United, and there is no doubt that he could develop into a terrific Premier League player with the right guidance. Regular exposure at Chelsea could bring out the best in him.

Chelsea would do well to sign Garnacho

If Chelsea can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a bargain in future. They will hope that the South American can follow in the footsteps of Cole Palmer, who has established himself as one of the best attacking players in world football since joining them from Manchester City.

The Manchester United attacker will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. With the World Cup coming up next year, he will look to impress regularly in the Premier League so that he can force his way into Argentina’s World Cup plans. The player has been labelled as “very good” by Lionel Scaloni in the past.