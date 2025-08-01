(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Leicester City manager Martí Cifuentes is keen to hold on to Patson Daka for the upcoming season.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed on EFL Analysis that the manager is hoping to use Daka next season, and it will be interesting to see if the former Red Bull Salzburg striker can live up to expectations.

Daka has a key role to play

Although he has been inconsistent since joining the club in 2021, he is likely to have more responsibilities next season. Jamie Vardy has left the club, and Daka is now the only out-and-out striker. It will be interesting to see if he can perform consistently at a high level and help Leicester push for promotion.

The club has been relegated to the Championship and will be eager to bounce back strongly. A club of their stature should be playing in the top flight regularly.

Daka has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Mass exodus at Leicester?

Meanwhile, the report claims that Leicester City are experiencing financial problems and could be starting the season with a 9-point deduction. They need to trim their wage bill and raise funds by selling some players. It will be interesting to see if they can move on from their underperformers and improve the squad simultaneously. Bringing in quality players will be crucial for a successful season.

It is expected that multiple high earners could be on their way out of the club to comply with EFL registration rules. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. It is clear that there will likely be an overhaul at the club this summer. Leicester City fans will certainly hope that the club can bounce back on the pitch and return to the top flight soon.