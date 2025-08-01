Gareth Barry tells Aston Villa to sign ‘perfect’ free agent

Unai Emery of Aston Villa (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa legend Gareth Barry has urged his former club to consider making a move to sign former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old is currently without a club after coming to the end of his contract at Goodison Park, and it remains to be seen who’s going to snap him up this summer.

As previously reported by CaughtOffside, Calvert-Lewin’s availability as a free agent has seen him attract interest from a long list of clubs.

We were previously informed of Manchester United, Sunderland, Celtic and clubs from the Saudi Pro League looking at the former England international.

Aston Villa urged to join race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer

Villa hero Barry is now calling on Unai Emery and co. to make a move for Calvert-Lewin, who could be a perfect market opportunity for them.

“I think they’re going to miss the attacking threat they had last year with [Marco] Asencio and [Marcus] Rashford,” Barry said, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

He added: “Can you bring in a couple of players to keep those levels up there again? It might be a bit more difficult. But, as you know, they’ve got a top manager, and I’m sure they won’t be far off.

“When people talk about strikers and target men, there aren’t too many out there, so if you have to look at a free agent like Dominic.

“He was a young boy at Everton when I was there. He seemed to improve and improve, and now, unfortunately for him, the injuries have sort of stopped his career.

“So a new challenge for someone like Dominic and a club like Villa could be the perfect fit for him to go and reach the levels I’m sure he’s capable of. So I wouldn’t put Villa off going with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he could produce the goods here.”