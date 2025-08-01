Mikel Arteta shouts instructions during Arsenal's pre-season friendly against Tottenham (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano claims that sources close to Crystal Palace are expecting an Arsenal approach for Eberechi Eze before the end of the summer transfer window.

The England international seems very clearly to be a top target for the Gunners, according to Romano in his latest post on his YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist explaining that the north London giants have had a lot of contact with the player.

A key detail in all this is that Eze’s release clause is about to expire, so Arsenal will no longer have the option of triggering that clause, and will instead have to negotiate with Palace.

Still, it seems the Eagles fully expect that to happen as Arsenal have shown such a strong interest in Eze in recent times, according to Romano.

Arsenal remain absolutely interested in Eberechi Eze transfer

“In the next 24 hours the disclose of Eberechi Eze will expire. So basically Arsenal from today on can’t can’t go pay the clause and get the player. It will take a negotiation with Crystal Palace,” Romano said.

“According to my sources, this negotiation club to club has not started yet. In the last two days, someone said the negotiation started. I’m told that the negotiation club to club has not started yet. But sources at Crystal Palace expect Arsenal to arrive for Eze.

“Why? Because Arsenal have been in contact for months now with the agents of Eze, because Eze is very appreciated by Arsenal, because Arsenal still want to add the player if they will have the opportunity to.

“They spoke to the player several times and the player is also very keen on a move. So Palace expect Arsenal to arrive.

“Let’s see when let’s see how this conversation will go. Let’s so let’s see financially what they can do. But now the clause has 24 hours. Then the story is going to be over in the next hours basically for in terms of the release clause. It’s going to be over for the clause not for Arsenal, because Arsenal remain absolutely interested in the player.”

Eze could play key role at Arsenal

Eze finished last season with a total of 15 goals and 11 assists for Palace, and has shown that he can perform to a high standard either on the left or centrally.

The 27-year-old seems like he’d almost certainly be an upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left-hand side of Arsenal’s attack, adding a bit of unpredictability to the way the team plays.

Eze would arguably also be an important option to give Mikel Arteta an alternative to Martin Odegaard, who has been a little below par for some time now.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping this Eze interest turns into something more concrete and serious as soon as possible.