Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures during a pre-season friendly match (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move away from the club, and Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential destination.

The player has a £68 million release clause in his contract, but that will expire later tonight.

Arsenal eyeing bargain move for Eze

Arsenal do not plan to trigger his exit clause any time soon, and they are hoping to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money. They believe that £55 million would be a fair compensation for the player. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will come forward with an offer to sign him in the coming weeks.

They are looking to get rid of their fringe players before making a move in the market. On the other hand, Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the player is “keen” on a move to Arsenal this summer.

He was outstanding for Crystal Palace last season, scoring 14 goals and producing 11 assists. He helped them win the FA Cup and secure European qualification for the upcoming campaign. The player is now looking to take on a bigger challenge and join a big club where he will be able to fight for major trophies.

He will certainly hope that Crystal Palace are reasonable with their demands. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be quite attractive for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently.

The attacker has been linked with other English clubs as well, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Crystal Palace will not want to lose a key player like him easily, and it is no surprise that they are demanding a premium for him.

Arsenal could use Eberechi Eze

Meanwhile, Arsenal have come close to winning the league title in recent seasons, but they have not been able to get over the line. They are lacking depth in the attacking unit, and the 27-year-old could prove to be an excellent addition. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He would add some much-needed cutting edge and unpredictability to the side.