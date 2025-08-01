“I was told” – Chelsea could move quickly to sign potential €50m talent before his value skyrockets

Chelsea FC flag (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a potential transfer move for Strasbourg’s highly-rated young striker Emanuel Emegha as he’s tipped for a big future.

Speaking on the London Is Blue podcast, Telegraph journalist Matt Law stated that he’s heard very promising things about Emegha, who looks like one to watch for Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is currently with fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg, scoring 14 goals in 27 league matches last season.

It now seems he’s being tipped as someone Chelsea could target soon before his value skyrockets, as he’s expected to become someone worth €50m soon, whereas he could now realistically move for more like €25m…

? @Matt_Law_DT on Emegha to Chelsea: "I was told by someone who works around the Strasbourg end of things, that they believe that one day this guy could be a 50 million-plus striker, and again, I think maybe they're looking to do an early deal for him, to get him into a… pic.twitter.com/xrwyDzfvML — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) August 1, 2025

Law said: “I was told by someone who works around the Strasbourg end of things, that they believe that one day this guy could be a 50 million-plus striker, and again, I think maybe they’re looking to do an early deal for him, to get him into a Chelsea player, is looking at that fair market value.

“Because if you do it now, you can probably do it around… I’m guessing here. I don’t know that this is a figure, but say 25 million. If you do it another year down the line, you might be looking at a fair market value of around 40 million.”

Chelsea to sign another young talent in Emanuel Emegha?

Chelsea have invested a lot in top young players in recent times, and with their recent success in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup, it’s starting to look like this long-term project is finally evolving into something that can take the club back towards winning the biggest trophies again.

Emegha might not be the most experienced name, but he’s shown what he’s capable of in Ligue 1 and Chelsea’s connections with Strasbourg should give them an advantage in any race for his signature.

CFC fans will no doubt hope the best young players continue to head to Stamford Bridge, but it will also be interesting to see if this recruitment policy continues once the club emerges as a more serious contender for prizes like the Premier League and the Champions League.