Christian Falk explains likelihood of Bayern Munich signing second Liverpool star after Luis Diaz

Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate is not currently a realistic possibility for Bayern Munich, according to Christian Falk in his latest CF Bayern Insider column.

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool but is now in the final year of his contract at Anfield, with plenty of speculation about the France international possibly leaving soon.

CaughtOffside were recently informed that clubs like Bayern and Barcelona were joining Real Madrid in showing an interest in Konate.

This follows Bayern raiding Liverpool for the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz in the last few days.

However, Falk insists a move for Konate is not currently looking likely as Bayern would have to offload someone like Kim Min-jae first.

Christian Falk on Ibrahima Konate to Bayern Munich links

“Bayern have also sold Adam Aznou to Everton for €9m (plus €3m in add-ons). This is money Bayern can now work with. They can have an eye on players like Chelsea’s Renato Veiga; he’s also still on the list for Bayern Munich,” Falk said.

“Kim Min-jae has yet to be sold, and there’s still not a serious option on the table for either the South Korean defender or the club. So, at the moment, he’s expected to be available for the upcoming season.

“This is why we can rule out interest in Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate. As long as Min-jae is still in the squad, there’s no place for such an investment.”

Liverpool need to keep Konate

It would be a big blow for LFC to lose Konate, so they surely need to do what they can to tie him down to a new contract.

The Merseyside giants were able to keep Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk this summer, but Trent Alexander-Arnold ended up leaving.

Of course, no player is irreplaceable, but it could be difficult finding someone available for a decent price when Konate might leave for free, or in a slightly less bad scenario, below his true market value.