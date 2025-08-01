Players of Manchester United pose for a team photo. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho has been linked with a permanent exit from the club this summer, and he wants to return to Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old played his best football for the German club, and the move to England has not worked out for him. He is hoping to return to Germany this summer, and a report from BILD claims that the England International is willing to take a huge pay cut to seal the move.

Jadon Sancho is ready to give up money

The German outfit will not be able to afford his wages of €16 million per season. He has already informed the Dortmund management that he is willing to play for €8 million per season for them. The Manchester United technician is desperate to return to Germany, and it will be interesting to see if Dortmund can secure an agreement with the Red Devils.

He was on loan at Chelsea last season, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, he has not been able to hit top form since the move to England. He will look to get back to his best once again, and returning to his comfort zone would be ideal.

Sancho needs to sort out his future

With the World Cup coming up next year, he needs to play regularly to stand a chance of representing his country in the major tournament. Returning to Germany will help him get back to his best without being put under too much pressure.

Meanwhile, Manchester United do not view him as a key part of their plans, and they will look to recoup some money from his departure. They are unlikely to be unreasonable with their demands for the player.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can iron out an agreement in the coming weeks.