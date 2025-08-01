“Final green light” as Tottenham close in on Arsenal target, transfer could end up costing €30m

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, who had also been linked with Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that it’s “here we go” for Palhinha to return to the Premier League with Spurs, with the former Fulham man set to travel for a medical.

Palhinha will join Tottenham on an initial loan move, with the option to join permanently for a fee of €30m, according to Romano.

The Portugal international had also been a target for Arsenal, according to Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider, but it seems things with Spurs have moved quickly.

See below for Romano’s latest update as it now looks like just a matter of time before Palhinha becomes a Tottenham player…

Romano posted: “Joao Palhinha to Tottenham, here we go! Final green light arrived right now from Bayern. Exclusive detail: loan deal includes €30m buy option clause for #THFC, not mandatory. Salary covered by Spurs, Bayern said yes and Palhinha will now travel for medical tests.”

Joao Palhinha signing makes sense for Tottenham

This looks like a smart piece of business for Tottenham, who can bring in an experienced and proven Premier League player for one year to see how he gets on.

If it doesn’t work out for Palhinha, then there’s no obligation for Spurs to sign him permanently, but if he performs well then €30m looks like a pretty decent price to pay for him.

Joao Palhinha in Bayern Munich training
Joao Palhinha in Bayern Munich training (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

It’s harder to see how the 30-year-old would have made much sense for Arsenal, though, as they already signed both Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard as new defensive midfield options this summer.

Palhinha would surely play more at THFC, so this looks like a deal that suits all parties involved after the player’s difficult season-long spell at the Allianz Arena last term.

