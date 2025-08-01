Revealed: Liverpool won’t block star’s transfer away as four clubs ready to move

Federico Chiesa celebrates with Harvey Elliott (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is free to leave the club this summer and has four clubs looking to bring him back to Serie A, CaughtOffside understands.

Having consulted well-connected sources with ties to the agents industry, CaughtOffside have been informed that Chiesa is attracting interest from AC Milan, Atalanta, Bologna and Napoli.

The Italy international has struggled during his time at Anfield, and it’s understood that he now wants to leave for a move back to Serie A.

Liverpool won’t stand in Chiesa’s way if he can find an agreement with another club, with the strongest interest coming from Napoli and Atalanta so far.

Sources on Federico Chiesa’s transfer situation

One source told us: “Atalanta want to sell Ademola Lookman for €50 million. If that happens, they plan to bring Chiesa to replace him. But Atalanta and Liverpool have not made a deal yet.”

This was confirmed by another source, while others were also able to give us details of Napoli’s interest so far.

Although at an early stage, Napoli have shown a clear intent to sign the 27-year-old on an initial loan deal with a €9m purchase option.

Milan have financial issues but are keeping an eye on Chiesa’s situation, while Bologna could also move but have not made any concrete efforts so far.

No room for Chiesa at Liverpool

Chiesa may have looked like a fine talent during his time at Juventus, but he struggled to make much of an impression at Liverpool.

Arne Slot didn’t end up using him regularly, and there’s now just even more competition for a place in the LFC starting XI.

It’s hard to see Chiesa getting in ahead of the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, both of whom have joined this summer.

After so much spending, Liverpool could also probably do with selling Chiesa and one or two other backup players.