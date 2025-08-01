Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts as Eddie Howe looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United are looking to bring in the Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old was excellent for the La Liga outfit in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, and he is highly rated at the club.

Real Madrid, not keen on selling Andriy Lunin

As per Fichajes, Los Blancos are not prepared to let him leave the club this summer, even though the Belgian International is the first-choice keeper at the club. They need a reliable backup goalkeeper to Courtois, and the Ukrainian is a proven performer.

Former manager Carlo Ancelotti has previously labelled him as “excellent”.

Man United and Newcastle need Lunin

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United and Newcastle decide to test their resolve with a proposal. They need a reliable goalkeeper, and the Ukrainian International would be an excellent addition. He has shown his ability in La Liga, and he could prove to be an upgrade on Andre Onana and Nick Pope.

Both players were quite mediocre last season, and the two teams will need to bring in an upgrade if they are serious about fighting for trophies next season.

Apart from his quality as a goalkeeper, the 26-year-old will add some winning experience to the dressing room as well. He has won two La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies during his time at Real Madrid. Newcastle will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they could use his experience.

Similarly, Manchester United are looking to build a squad capable of propelling them back to the top of English football. They need players who have played for big clubs, and Lunin know what it takes to fight for trophies regularly.

They will be able to offer the 26-year-old regular game time as well. It remains to be seen whether the goalkeeper is tempted to make the move.