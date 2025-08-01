Nick Woltemade player profile: Who is the giant German striker who’s on Man United’s list?

Nick Woltemade player profile (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Nick Woltemade’s name is coming up more and more as we head into the final few weeks of this summer’s transfer window, but who is the highly-rated young Stuttgart centre-forward?

A tall and gangly striker with plenty of quality, Woltemade looks like he has it in him to have a fine career, and this summer could be an important one for him as he’s attracting plenty of interest.

Read on to find out more about Woltemade’s career so far, his strengths and weaknesses, and what the future could hold for him..

Who is Nick Woltemade? Background and early career

Woltemade was born in Bremen and ended up spending much of his youth career with hometown club Werder Bremen after a brief spell with TS Woltmershausen.

After ten years in Werder Bremen’s academy and scoring at a prolific rate at youth level, he made his senior debut for the club on the 1st of February 2020 in a defeat to Augsburg.

However, despite becoming Werder’s youngest ever player to play in the Bundesliga17 years, 11 months, and 16 days, he struggled to make an impact for the first-team.

Woltemade later had a strong loan spell in the German third division, scoring 17 goals in 35 games as he spent the 2022/23 campaign with SV Elversberg.

Career stats and achievements

It’s only really since his move to Stuttgart last summer that his top-level career took off, with Woltemade scoring 12 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances, and finishing the campaign with a total of 21 goal contributions for club and country.

Woltemade has won two caps for the German national team, but really caught the eye with their Under-21s at this summer’s European Championships, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, though he only picked up a runners-up medal.

He did taste victory, however, with Stuttgart last season as they won the DFB Pokal, with the 23-year-old scoring in the 4-2 final victory over Arminia Bielefeld.

Nick Woltemade stats Games Goals Assists 2024/25 37 19 2

Christian Falk’s expert analysis

Our German football expert and columnist Christian Falk also provided CaughtOffside with some insight into Woltemade’s playing style and his growing reputation in the game.

“In Germany, the Stuttgart native has been nicknamed ‘Wollte-Messi’. However, his playing style is more similar to that of Thomas Muller,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“If Bayern Munich were to sign him, they would likely deploy him in the position currently occupied by the injured Jamal Musiala.

“Woltemade is a very unconventional player. He is a tall player (1.98 metres) who does not primarily stand out for his heading ability or presence in the penalty area, but rather for his versatility and efficiency in front of goal.

“Despite his size, he is very strong on the ball. Unlike many tall strikers, Woltemade is not fixated on the penalty area. He moves around a lot, draws opponents in and can also be dangerous from distance. He is not fixed to a specific position and can be used both as a centre forward and on the wings.”

2025 summer transfer links with Man Utd, Newcastle & Bayern

Woltemade has interest from both Manchester United and Newcastle, though he’d rather stay in the Bundesliga this summer.

That’s what Falk wrote in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, though it seems Bayern have not yet been able to agree a deal with Stuttgart.

So far, the Bavarian giants have had two offers rejected for Woltemade, and it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to start negotiations back up again.

Earlier in the summer, CaughtOffside sources also revealed interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, though both of those clubs ultimately ended up moving for different targets up front.

Woltemade clearly looks like hot property and it would be exciting to see him in English football, even if that currently looks the less likely option for him.