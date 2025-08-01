Nick Woltemade warming up with the German national team (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both interested in signing Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade this summer, Christian Falk has confirmed.

The 23-year-old has also been targeted by Bayern Munich this summer, and it seems his preference is to stay in the Bundesliga, according to Falk in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider.

Woltemade shone for Stuttgart last season, scoring 12 Bundesliga goals, and finishing with a combined 21 goals and assists in all competitions for club and country.

It makes sense that Man Utd and Newcastle would have an interest in Woltemade given that they have issues up front, but it seems he’s not currently looking for a move to the Premier League.

Nick Woltemade favours Bundesliga over Premier League transfer, says Christian Falk

Discussing the latest on Woltemade’s future, Falk said: “Manchester United and Newcastle had Nick Woltemade on their shortlists. However, the VfB Stuttgart striker is still focused on Bayern Munich. He doesn’t want to leave the Bundesliga at this stage.

“On Wednesday, there was a meeting between the Bayern bosses where they discussed how they’ll move in the window for Woltemade. There have already been two offers rejected – one of €40m [£34.5m] plus €5m and the second of €50m [£43.2m] plus €5m.

“Now they’ve decided to play on time, as they don’t want to raise their offer again. They hope Stuttgart will come back to the table, as it’s a lot of money for the club as it stands, and they can’t guarantee that another club will be prepared to pay this fee next year. So, it’s a tactic by Bayern to put pressure on Stuttgart.”

It will be interesting to see if Bayern come back in for Woltemade, who clearly looks to have a big future in the game.

Still, it’s a shame that we most likely won’t be seeing him in English football any time soon.