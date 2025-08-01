Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa during the summer transfer window, and PSG have now joined the race to sign him.

The player was initially linked with Manchester United, but the Premier League side are hoping to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from the French outfit. It seems that PSG want to sign the Argentina international as a replacement for the Italian.

According to Football Insider, £30 million could be enough to get the deal done for the South American. Aston Villa are looking to free up funds for new signings, and they are ready to sanction the departure of the goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez needs a big move

He has been outstanding for Aston Villa since joining the club, and he has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in European football.

The opportunity to join PSG will be quite exciting for him. This could be his final opportunity to join an elite club, where he will be able to fight for major trophies. PSG managed to win the league title last season and the UEFA Champions League as well.

They could provide him with the platform to win major trophies at club level. He has already won major trophies at the international level with Argentina.

Martinez would be an excellent addition

The reported £30 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality. He is at the peak of his career, and he could be a very useful player for PSG for the upcoming season. He could easily justify the investment.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need to bring in a quality alternative if they decide to let the South American leave. He has been an indispensable asset for them, and replacing him will not be too easy for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.